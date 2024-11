People at a bus stop shield themselves with cardboard amid wind and rain during the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People recover belongings from their houses, which were destroyed by Hurricane Rafael, in Alquizar, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madeleine Mur carries her dog through a flooded street after Hurricane Rafael passed through Batabano, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents charge their devices after Hurricane Rafael caused partial outages throughout Havana, Cuba Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks through the wind and rain brought by Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People recover belongings from their house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Rafael, in Alquizar, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents ride through a flooded street on a horse-drawn cart after Hurricane Rafael passed through Batano, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man pushes his pig back home after taking it to higher ground after Hurricane Rafael passed through Batabano, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fallen palm tree is held by the power lines it brought down after Hurricane Rafael passed through Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children wade through a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Rafael in Batabano, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man makes his way through trees brought down by Hurricane Rafael along the road leading to San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play on a road next to a banana plantation that was destroyed after the passage of Hurricane Rafael, in Guira de Melena, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS