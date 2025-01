The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A creek meanders through a small valley in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kashmiri laborers warm their hands standing near a bonfire on a cold and foggy morning in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lady is seen pulling her child along on a sled as they admire Anthony Gormley's sculpture, the Angel of the North, which is surrounded by heavy snow in Gateshead, North East England, as the severe weather continues across England, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stroll on the beach at the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, during heavy snowfall Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People engage in a snowball fight in Washington, Jan. 6, 2025, as U.S. flags, along the base of the Washington Monument, fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Kashmiri walks on a snow-covered footbridge as boatmen row past her in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kids catch snowflakes with their tongues during El Museo del Barrio's 47th annual Three Kings Day parade, Jan. 6, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pickup truck navigates snow-covered streets following a winter storm, Jan. 6, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cosimos Cendo, of Washington, D.C., skis down Main Street in Annapolis, Md., Jan. 6, 2025, during a snow storm. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker clears snow from an apron before guiding a Delta Air Lines jet at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Delta Air Lines jet is deiced before takeoff at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Harley Moody, right, who is blind, takes a sip of water, as Angel Rodda, left, holds it for her after they arrived inside a daytime warming shelter, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks through heavy snowfall on the high street of Saddleworth, England, Jan. 7, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Qasim Abdullah walks through his flooded home in Loughborough, England, Jan. 7, 2025.(AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Floodwaters surround structures in the Charnwood area of Leicestershire, England, Jan. 7, 2025.(AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Will Adams watches as flames from the Palisades Fire close in on his property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two people ride by on motorcycles as the Palisades Fire destroys an area in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire around a burned structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire on Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Simon Mazas wingsails on the frozen Lake St. Louis, in the borough of Lachine in Montreal, Jan. 8, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire burns a beach front property, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hiding behind umbrellas walk during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter sets a backburn in front of the advancing Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS