FILE - A woman carries a child as she wades through a street flooded in the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rescuers search for the body of a missing doctor at the site of a landslide in Anandaban hospital, in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains, in Lalitpur, Nepal, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Margarita Salazar wipes sweat off her brow inside her home amid high heat in Veracruz, Mexico, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Residents transport drinking water from Humaita to the Paraizinho community, along the dry Madeira River, a tributary of the Amazon River, amid a drought, in Amazonas state, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A patient suffering from heatstroke receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Firefighters rescue a woman from a homeless encampment that became surrounded by floodwater in the Santa Ana River during a rainstorm, Feb. 5, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Women place candles on the half-submerged tomb of family members at flood-prone Holy Spirit Memorial Park in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines after heavy rains from recent tropical storm Trami caused water to become higher than usual, ahead of All Saints Day, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Local residents walk among the debris from tornado damaged homes, May 22, 2024, in Greenfield, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Flames consume a structure on Bessie Lane as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024. (AP Photos/ Joshua Olatunji, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A pelican takes off, seen through the destroyed house that Osvaldo Cruz, who lives next door, was planning to turn into a rental property, in Grove City, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - People examine the damage at an area badly affected by a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ali Nayaka, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A woman uses a fan to block the sun as she walks with her companion on a hot day in Beijing, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Residents rescue a woman who was caught during heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Apr. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - An abandoned canoe sits on the cracked ground at the Sau reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, north of Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A resident looks at his home destroyed by wildfires in Maltrata, Mexico, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A man cleans his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A wildfire consumes a rural area in Varzea Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought in Santa Sofia, on the outskirts of Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Alex Pusharev holds his daughter Miroslava while wading through a street flooded due to the rise of the water levels of the Rio de la Plata River, in Tigre, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Siblings Saboria, 4, left, and Messiah Tyler, 3, nap in the backseat of a car after the roof was torn off the home where they lived with their mom, grandparents, an aunt and an uncle during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. The family of seven rode out the storm in a government shelter, and returned home to find most of the roof gone and their furniture and belongings destroyed by rainwater. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Residents rescue kittens from the roof of a flooded home in Cobija, Bolivia, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - James Tshuma, a farmer in Mangwe district in southwestern Zimbabwe, stands in the middle of his dried up crop field amid a drought, in Zimbabwe, March, 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Residents take refugee at Ombaka Primary School after fleeing floodwaters that wreaked havoc in Ombaka Village, Kisumu, Kenya, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Ongoro) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Birds fly by a flooded area in Paysandu, Uruguay, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A firefighter and volunteer try to extinguish a wildfire in northern Athens, Aug. 12, 2024, as firefighters tackle a wildfire. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Fishermen push a boat in the Aleixo Lake amid a drought in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Zariah Fields eats a popsicle, June 20, 2024, at YMCA Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Porters carry goods brought by boat across a dry area of the Negro River at the port in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 4, 2024, amid a severe drought. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A man rinses with fresh water after playing beach volleyball on a hot day, at the Ramlet al-Baida public beach in Beirut, Lebanon, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A young boy rows a makeshift banana raft to cross floodwaters in Morigaon district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sheep look for water in a dry pond used by local farms for their livestock, in Contrada Chiapparia, near the town of Caltanissetta, central Sicily, Italy, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - People walk by a pile of debris left in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS