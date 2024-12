A worshipper walks through the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun rises over homes covering a hill of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian scouts carry a poster while they march during Christmas Eve celebrations at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Worshippers pray at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, center, arrives at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Worshippers pray at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men gather outside closed businesses next to the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man holds his granddaughter during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through an alley near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nigerian worshippers pray in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Scouts hold a sign that reads "We want life, not death" during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Scouts line up during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man carries a supermarket cart next to Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worshipper touches a painting of Maria with Jesus Christ in the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy rides his scooter through an alley, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A street vendor cooks corn ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks past the Israel's controversial separation barrier with a mural that reads "Walls are meant for bombing", ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worshipper cleans candles from altars in the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worshipper lights a candle in the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy waits outside a souvenir shop near the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Priests pray in the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Worshippers pray in the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS