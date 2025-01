In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people stand amidst damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Tonglai Village, Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nepalese people who rushed out of their homes after experiencing an earthquake stand amidst construction material in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan.7, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunil Sharma) ASSOCIATED PRESS