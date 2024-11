A Hindu woman prays to the sun god as she stands in knee deep waters during Chhath festival performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings on the Gomti River in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu devotee offers prayers at the river Brahmaputra during Chhath Puja festival in Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees perform rituals during Chhath festival performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings on the Gomti River in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Nepalese woman offers prayers to the setting sun on the bank of Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu woman puts vermilion powder on the forehead of another during Chhath festival performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings on the Gomti River in Lucknow, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nepalese women offer prayers to the setting sun on the bank of Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu devotee performs rituals during Chhath festival performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings on the Gomti River in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees perform rituals at sunset on the Ranbir canal during Chhath Puja festival in Jammu, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees gather by the river Brahmaputra and offer prayers during Chhath Puja festival in Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu devotee moves toward the river Brahmaputra in a prostrate manner to perform rituals during Chhath Puja festival in Guwahati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees perform rituals at sunset on the Ranbir canal during Chhath Puja festival in Jammu, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu devotee offers prayers at the river Brahmaputra during Chhath Puja festival in Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS