Firefighters spray water on the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work to control the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A home owner sprays water from the top of the roof in Castaic, Calif., as a large plume of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rises from Castaic Lake Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighters spray water as he monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire along a roadside in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Afirefighter monitors as a helicopter drops water on the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter carries a drip torch as he ignites a backfire against the Hughes Fire burning along a hillside in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters monitor flames by the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter drops water on the Hughes Fire as firefighters monitor flames in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Plumes of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rise over a mountainous area of Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters walk along a mountainside to battle the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters spray water on the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter works to control the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A charred replica of an aircraft sits in a paintball course as flames caused by the Hughes Fire pass along in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work to control the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter spray water as he monitors flames caused by the Hughes Fire along a roadside in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter sprays water on the ground while battling the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Plumes of smoke rise as the Hughes Fire burns in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters spray water on the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter looking out towards Lake Castaic stands on a mound backdropped by clouds of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters spray water as they monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire along a roadside in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire is seen in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Andrew Aguilar spray water from the top of the roof at his brother's home Castaic, Calif., as a large plume of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rises from Castaic Lake Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Homes in mandatory evacuation area in Castaic, Calif., are seen as the Hughes Fire burns from afar Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire along Castaic Lake in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS