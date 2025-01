A playground melted and destroyed by the Eaton Fire sits Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Tesla car with its charger still attached sits in the driveway of building destroyed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Burned-out cars sit amongst debris at a residence on Altadena Drive destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of the Altadena Community Church are seen after it was burned by the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sign its placed around a tree in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of the Masjid-Al-Taqwa mosque are seen in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A charred set of weights is shown in a fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Citrus fruit is burnt in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A street sign is burnt in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Damage to structures is seen from hilltop perspective in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spots of the Eaton Fire still burn after the fire swept through the mountains of the Angeles National Forest near Mount Wilson Observatory, north of Pasadena, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Eaton Fire burning in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke lingers over a neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A charred sign stands outside the driving range of the Altadena Golf Course, the facilities of which were destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A small fire burns on the ruins of a house after it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Altadena Community Church is pictured the day after it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two people hold hands while sifting through a fire-ravage property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cesar Plaza becomes emotional while looking at his home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shane Torre, left, and Stephanie Rodriguez embrace as the look at what remains of their home destroyed by the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Robert Karban fills a bucket with water from a swimming pool to put out hot spots at a home destroyed by the Eaton fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Undram Dorjravdan walks down a staircase on a home destroyed by the Eaton fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters extinguish burning embers at a house on Santa Rosa Avenue, also known as Christmas Tree Lane, after the house was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Andrew McNally House, built in 1887 by the co-founder of the Rand McNally publishing company, is pictured after it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The front exterior of the Walsh House featured in the television series "Beverly Hills 90210," left, stands undamaged next to a house charred by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melissa Young retrieves items from her fire-ravaged home in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melissa Young, center right, gets hug from a well-wisher at her fire-ravaged home in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fire ravaged property is seen in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paul Perri searches through his daughter's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A chimney is left standing after the Eaton Fire swept through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man searches though his destroyed home after the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks up Fair Oaks Ave. past burned homes after the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews battle the Eaton Fire as it impacts a structure Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters water down a home after the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Robert Lara looks through his home that was destroyed after the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighters waters down a home after the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People look over damaged structures after the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People look over damaged structures after the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Structures are on fire during the Eaton fire in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sparks blow across a street as the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A house burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as it engulfs structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters are framed through the window of a fire-damaged property while battling the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as it engulfs structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as it engulfs structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters team up to battle the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lisa Diaz hugs a neighbor outside of their homes as the Eaton Fire sweeps through the area Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work inside a burned structure while battling the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents are evacuated from a senior living facility as the Eaton Fire approaches Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire engulfs a property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews battle the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents along Braeburn Road rush to save property as a home burns behind them during the Eaton fire in Altadena Wednesday morning Jan. 8, 2025. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents watch a property burn as the Eaton Fire advances Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire burns vehicles and structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter extends a hose while battling the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident sprays their property with a garden hose as the Eaton Fire engulfs structures across the street, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews battle the Eaton Fire next to a fully engulfed residence, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire burns the AltaMed Medical building Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter walks toward a burning structure as the Eaton Fire advances Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire destroys a structure Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS