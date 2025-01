Liz Zaret searches for salvageable items in what remains of her home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Bearer holds a keepsake in his mother's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Bearer walks in the rubble of his mother's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Everlyn in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Lai rakes through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Lai, center, rakes through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Everlyn in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

John Borbone searches through his fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lone residence is left standing amid the devastation from the Palisades Fire, in an aerial view, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is shown in an aerial view in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is shown in an aerial view in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is shown in an aerial view in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS