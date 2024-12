Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter sprays water on a home as it burns in the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters monitor the Franklin Fire approaching Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Embers fly as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters are pushed back by gusty winds while removing fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters spray water on a home as it burns in the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A home burns in the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters drive through Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters are pushed back by gusty winds while removing fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames emit from a container as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Los Angeles County firefighter battles the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person evacuates a residence at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters remove fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS