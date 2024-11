Shoppers walk along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Early Black Friday shoppers browse a store at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Early Black Friday shoppers line up outside stores at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view shows a packed parking lot at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, as early Black Friday shoppers arrive at the mall. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Early Black Friday shoppers are silhouetted as they wait in line to enter a store at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shoppers wait outside to enter the Nike store on Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Early Black Friday shoppers line up outside stores at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shop as they walk along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A long line of people wait to enter the Lego store while shoppers walk by, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shoppers walk along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS