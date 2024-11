Students from anti-discrimination movements attack an Awami League supporter in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A police officer shields an Awami League woman supporter from students from anti-discrimination movements in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students from anti-discrimination movements and Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists attack an Awami League supporter in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A torn poster of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hangs in an abandoned Awami League office in Dhaka. in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The ransacked Awami League party office is seen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters walk through ransacked Awami League party office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists shout slogans during a protest to counter former prime minister Sheikh Hassan's Awami League party rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists participate in a rally as they carry a cage with a person dressed as Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists participate in a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists participate in a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists participate in a rally carrying the photographs of their leaders, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists participate in a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists participate in a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Bangladesh Hindu participates in a protest rally to demand that an interim government withdraw all cases against their leaders and protect them from attacks and harassment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands of Tabliq Jamaat members shout slogans during a rally to show their strength and demand that Islamic education is introduced in all stages along with other demands, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 . (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands of Tabliq Jamaat members attend a rally to show their strength and demand that Islamic education is introduced in all stages along with other demands, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 . (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Bangladesh Hindu wears a headband in the colors of Bangladesh's national flag during a protest rally to demand that an interim government withdraw all cases against their leaders and protect them from attacks and harassment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bangladesh Hindus shout slogans during a protest rally to demand that an interim government withdraw all cases against their leaders and protect them from attacks and harassment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

GM Quader, chairperson of the Jatiya Party, that supports the country's ousted leader Sheikh Hasina, speaks to the media about Thursday's attacks on his party's offices in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of the Jatiya Party that supports the country's ousted leader Sheikh Hasina, protest outside a vandalised party office, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

GM Quader, chairperson of the Jatiya Party, that supports the country's ousted leader Sheikh Hasina, speaks to the media in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS