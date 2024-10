First-graders attend the traditional ceremony for the first day of school in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boys row on the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners pray during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Richard Gere, center, sits with the photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film "Wolfs'" during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Hezbollah supporters carry a flag depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they ride a scooter following the funeral procession of Hezbollah commanders Ibrahim Kobeisi and Hussein Ezzedine in Beirut's southern suburb, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman shouts slogans as she joins a rally to protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in August, in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Birds fly near a church in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a foggy Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Muwasi, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Annika and Moritz embrace as people walk by in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The twin daughters of Muthuthewarkittan Manohari, a tea plantation worker, stand in the foreground as their grandmother Lakshmi, center, drinks a cup of tea in their home in Spring Valley Estate in Badulla, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident carries a dog amid smoke from fires in a forested area in the Guapulo neighborhood of Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An American flag sits in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks at her dogs sitting on a sofa, as she stands inside her home that was flooded in the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks past a house hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Moreshet, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A shell-shocked Ukrainian soldier of the Azov brigade sits at the stabilization point after arriving from the front line, near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police detain a protestor during a demonstration against President Javier Milei's veto of a pension raise in front of Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives try to comfort a woman crying after viewing the body of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue in the western city of Eldoret, in Rift Valley, Kenya Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Participants hold posters celebrating marriage equality in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Asaro mudman has a drink of water as Pope Francis gives an address during his meeting with young people at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pedestrian stops to watch a television across the street at Alley Cat showing the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis take cover next to a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon, in Nahariya, northern Israel, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A youth cycles past a man taking a bucket bath at a school where people displaced by gang violence have been living for over a year in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bee and a sunflower are silhouetted against the setting sun in a field Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman cries during the funeral procession of two Hezbollah members, killed when a handheld device exploded, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man who was injured in the explosion of one of the handheld devices, sits outside the Eye Specialist hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Ukrainian serviceman of the Liut brigade fires his D-30 artillery cannon towards the Russian position near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS