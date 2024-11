Mourners gather as they attend the collective funeral for 19 victims of a landslide caused by recent floods in Jablanica, Bosnia, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bomb dropped from an Israeli jet heads towards a building in Ghobeiri, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to speak during a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fan holds a message as fans gather to pay tribute to late British singer Liam Payne, former member of the British pop band One Direction in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents lie on the ground as military and police officers raid a home as part of a joint operation searching for weapons and drugs in a neighborhood of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Moixiganguers d'Igualada" form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ready for Halloween, Mark Reynolds, center, votes early beside his wife Jennifer, left, at the St. Charles County Election Authority in St. Charles, Mo. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents wait for their turns to cast their votes during an election to decide if it keeps faith with one of the Africa's longest-ruling parties, in Gaborone, Botswana, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian servicemen of the Azov brigade light flares during the funeral ceremony of fallen comrade Ihor Kusochek, in Travkine, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Siblings Saboria, 4, left, and Messiah Tyler, 3, nap in the backseat of a car after the roof was torn off the home where they lived with their mom, grandparents, an aunt and an uncle during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Hrusevo, Moldova, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, during a presidential election and a referendum on whether to enshrine in the Constitution the country's path to European Union membership. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The crescent moon sets beyond an apartment building, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gulshan Begum grieves holding her sons Rihan Zahhor, right and Arhan Zahoor, during the funeral of her husband Zahoor Ahmad, an army porter who was among those killed in a rebel ambush on an army vehicle on Thursday night, in Boniyar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay Jr. signs autographs for a young fan before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prisoners smoke crack inside the Tacumbu prison in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, July 8, 2024. Drugs are not allowed but some manage to smuggle them into the jail. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walk holding hands while arriving to a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rebecca Kimmel is seen reflected in her artwork depicting twins at her home Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Seattle. Kimmel believes her adoption agency switched her identity with another girl, and that she may have a twin. Thousands of South Korean adoptees are looking to satisfy a raw, compelling urge that much of the world takes for granted: the search for identity. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tombs are submerged at flood-prone Holy Spirit Memorial Park in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines after heavy rains from recent tropical storm Trami caused water to become higher than usual, ahead of All Saints Day, Thursday Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family member mourns during the cremation ceremony for victims of a school bus fire, at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School, Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kanchan Paul, 39, paints the eyes on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at his workshop during the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, India, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indigenous women carry out a traditional ceremony for President Claudia Sheinbaum in the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, on her inauguration day, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A miner walks in a shaft of the CSM coal mine in Stonava, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Lake Lure, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man drives his American classic car during a massive blackout after a major power plant failed in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man looks at destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla,) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers mourn Sgt. Amitai Alon, killed Sunday by a Hezbollah drone attack that wounded dozens and killed four soldiers, during his funeral near Ramot Naftali, Israel, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gets caught stealing by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS