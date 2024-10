Christian Burke stands at the door of his home, where he, his mother, and his aunt plan to ride out Hurricane Milton on the third floor overlooking overlooking Tampa Bay, in Gulfport, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Burke, who said his engineer father built the concrete home to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, expects his raised ground floor to get up to 8 feet of water in Milton. A boat deposited by Hurricane Helene sits lodged in the bay front park outside his front door. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take photos of the spray from waves crashing against the Malecon seawall, brought by the tail end of Hurricane Milton, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks on as firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a rocket, fired from Lebanon, hit a residential building in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside the hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue workers search for victims on a hotel-turned-shelter for displaced people hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Wardaniyeh, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis meets Spain's faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Svetlana holds a flag with a photo of her son Andrii Savchuk, a Ukrainian officer of the 36th marine brigade, during a gathering in support of soldiers who defended Mariupol and are still in Russian captivity after two and half years, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Romanian serviceman walk after laying flower wreaths inside the Holocaust memorial, backdropped by names of victims engraved in rusty metal plates, during the National Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, the date when, in 1941, the deportations of Jews and Roma began in the country. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An person wears Donald Trump-themed socks before a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Riverfront Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrians pass a prototype of a flying taxi, which is currently in development in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after it was unveiled in the taxi rank outside Charing Cross railway station in London, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS