A resident walks beside a truck buried by volcanic mud that flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident swims despite the strong waves caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rohingya children wave from a boat anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a family photo ceremony prior to the BRICS Summit plenary session in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Maxim Shipenkov, Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Candles and baseballs are placed outside Dodger Stadium after the death of former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man carries his belongings, as he walks on the debris of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises from buildings hit in Israeli airstrikes in Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls perform the Hoshana Rabbah prayer on the seventh day of the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City with the Dome of the Rock shrine, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo//Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS