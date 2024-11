An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767-338 sits on the grass after overrunning the runway, at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

World leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Activists participate in a demonstration for climate finance at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian little girl queues for food in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man looks from a damaged building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Ramat Gan, central Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, is escorted by bodyguards as he leaves his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire 2s5 self-propelled 152mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ramon Rivera, a suspect arrested after multiple people were stabbed early Monday, is escorted out by NYPD officers at the NYPD 10th Precinct in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Senegalese sailor fills in the logbook of the offshore patrol vessel Niani during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through a Christmas light trail during a lighting test of the Christmas Garden in the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks along the Oxford Street as snow falls in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Foreign tourists relax at a swimming pool at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS