Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Chinese Bayi aerobatics team take to the sky at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2024 at Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A rescue worker searches for victims as smoke rises from a house hit in an Israeli airstrike in Baalchmay village east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of ZAKA rescue services clean the blood stains at the site where a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a storage facility in the northern Israeli town of Nahariya, killing two people on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman stands near flowers placed outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza" where a man deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, killing some and injuring others in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova, accused of spreading false information about the army, attends a hearing in the Tushinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks past stacked up cars after floods in Catarroja that left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of a landslide next to Brienz, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS