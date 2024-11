A man stands next to flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man reacts as he waits for news of his relatives trapped during the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli police officers scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against a potential new draft law which could end their exemptions from military service in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hussein and Zahraa, 3, displaced Lebanese twins who fled with their parents from their village of Mais al-Jabal in south Lebanon amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, play on a gun with a twisted barrel statute, symbolizing anti-violence, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women place candles on the half-submerged tomb of family members at flood-prone Holy Spirit Memorial Park in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines after heavy rains from recent tropical storm Trami caused water to become higher than usual, ahead of All Saints Day, Thursday Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person covered in blue paint runs from a police officer as fans celebrate on streets after the Los Angeles Dodgers won against the New York Yankees in the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ready for Halloween, Mark Reynolds, center, votes early beside his wife Jennifer, left, at the St. Charles County Election Authority in St. Charles, Mo. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS