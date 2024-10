A wrecked car parked next to the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A volunteer of the Russian Cultural Center entertains displaced children at a school in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in the south. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Art handlers display 'La femme tatouee' by Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec at Christie's auction rooms, the painting estimated at 2.5-3.5 million UK pounds will be for auction in the 20th/21st Century London Evening Sale at Christie's in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A home is decorated for Halloween and in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Muskegon, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Onlookers gather at the port of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ferry carrying hundreds capsized on arrival Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pair of cyclists take photos as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Bal Harbour, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kathryn Newton on the 8th tee on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, in Angus, Scotland, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun rises behind moais statues on Ahu Tongariki, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, early Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Each monolithic human figure carved centuries ago by this remote Pacific island's Rapanui people represents an ancestor. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue workers clear the rubble inside a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Berlin Cathedral is illuminated during a rehearsal for the upcoming Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS