Firefighters and sheriff's deputies push a vintage car away from a burning home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People drive along a road littered with fallen power lines after the passing of Hurricane Rafael in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dolores Merchan, 67, reacts in tears as she is assisted by volunteers clearing mud from her home, where she has lived all her life with her husband and three children, and which has been severely affected by the floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's newspapers’ front pages reporting on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, are seen in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Riders perform during a freestyle motocross show at the EICMA exhibition motorcycle fair in Rho, outskirt of Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Nepalese woman offers prayers to the setting sun on the bank of Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, and Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone, right, fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, left, fouls Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he drives the land in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh) ASSOCIATED PRESS