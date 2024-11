A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Israeli security forces carries a piece of a projectile extracted from the site where a rocket, fired from Lebanon, hit an area in the town of Nahariya, northern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women line up in front of a bakery to get their share of bread in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. Some bakeries in the Gaza Strip reopened Thursday morning after shuttering for several days due to a flour shortage and lack of food aid. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian serviceman Roman bids farewell to his comrade of the 47th brigade Serhii Solovyov who was killed during fighting with Russian Forces in Kursk oblast on November 12, during the funeral ceremony in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the head of the Federal Taxation Service Daniil Yegorov during their meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Soldiers of Ukraine's 1st Separate Mechanised Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, callsign Da Vinci, sing the Ukrainian anthem in the honour guard at his tomb during opening ceremony for Kotsiubailo monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Kotsiubailo was killed in a battle with the Russian troops last March. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and Laos' Defence Minister Chansamone Chanyalath attend the gala dinner during the ASEAN defense ministers' meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A beam of sunlight is cast on a woman as visitors take souvenir photos with the communist symbol of stars on display along a street in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Air France plane sits on the tarmac during a snowfall at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Masha Macpherson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars drive through curve in a forest of the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, after snow falls during the night on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Australia's Athanasios Kokkinakis celebrates after winning against Ben Shelton of the United States during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS