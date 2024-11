The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute in celebration of the 76th birthday of Britain's King Charles III, in Green Park in London, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises from a building hit in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners react during eulogies for Israeli soldier Capt. Itay Marcovich, who was killed in action in Lebanon, during his funeral in Kokhav Yair, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A volunteer sits in one of the pews of the church affected by the floods in Benagarmosa, Malaga, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives of miners and community members wait at a mine shaft where illegal miners are trapped in a disused mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Nov.14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Chilean soccer player Jorge Valdivia is surrounded by reporters as arrives to the Eighth Court for a hearing on a second alleged rape charge, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Attendees arrive for the day at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks by a board depicting trees outside a construction site at a popular outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japan's Ena Shibahara returns the ball against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS