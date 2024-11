Visitors walk past "Padma/Pulse and Bloom" art work of Indian artist Shilo Shiv Suleman during "Forever Is Now" contemporary art exhibition at the historical site of the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli police officers stand in front of an apartment, that was damaged by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Karmiel, northern Israel, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's President Emmanuel Macron hugs Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left, during international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Thursday, Oct.24, 2024. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Adulkader Kurdi, who fled the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war in south Lebanon, lies on a mattress inside one of Beirut's oldest and best known movie theatres, Le Colisee, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Evacuees lie on pews inside the Holy Family Parish that is used as a temporary evacuation center after floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, inundate their village on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Quezon city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pakistan's Sajid Khan attempts to take a catch of England's Jamie Smith on the boundary edge during the day one of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A seagull flies in the small harbor of Niendorf, northern Germany, on a foggy day Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A farmer mowed two hands spending love hearts in his corn field in Selm, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS