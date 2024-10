Participants attend the chorus performance as part of the celebration of the national day in Hong Kong, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast on stage after delivering his speech at a dinner marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden puts on a hat before he delivers remarks at an event celebrating the 2024 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Erie, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Holger Rune of Denmark smashes his racket in frustration during his men's singles semifinal match against Arthur Fils of France at the Japan Open tennis tournament on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Ariake Colosseum, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Debris is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Families sleep on Beirut's corniche after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Worshipers stand to say the names of loved ones in need of prayers during a Shabbat service, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students pray before eating breakfast on the first day back to class, at a private school in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, bottom center, greets people in the crowd after speaking at a rally on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

India's Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to get the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) ASSOCIATED PRESS