PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, September 23, 2024
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Jasper Schoofs of Belgium rides to take the silver medal during the Junior Men individual time trial over 24.9 kilometres (15.5 miles) at the Cycling World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer outside the president's office as he arrives to be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s tenth president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
American singer Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Samuel L. Jackson speaks during an Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank at halftime of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is introduced before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Korean players celebrate with the trophy after winning the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field past fans after the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Guarani Indigenous leader performs a religious ritual during a climate protest in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, right, and Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Haase, middle, look up at a foul ball during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bavarian musicians prepare in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is reflected in the sunglasses of Lara Trump at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexican National Guardsmen cover a body found lying on the side of a road in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
