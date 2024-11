A soldier from Number 9 Company Irish Guards stands at The Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance on Armistice Day in London, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris look on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents carry their belongings as the river swells, following heavy rains from Typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A crow sits on a lamp post during sunset in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man spreads out coca leaves to dry in the sun in Villa 14 de Septiembre, Chapare region, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chris Lowe from the 'Pet Shop Boys' perform alongside the Manchester Camerata during the MTV European Music Awards in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A surfer rides on an artificial wave in the river 'Eisbach' at the 'Englischer Garten' (English Garden) downtown in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A gaucho rides a horse during in a exhibition during Tradition Day, aimed to preserve gaucho traditions in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller, center, dunks between Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, and Jeff Dowtin Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS