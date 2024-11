A member of staff holds the "Einstein by Hanson" robotic head, which is set to go on auction at Christie's on the Classic Week, for an estimate of £100,000-150,000, in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Presiding officer Caroline Sharkey and Garda Ronan Steede look after a ballot box that is taken by boat to the Island of Gola as voters go to polls the for the 2024 General Election in Ireland, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Opposition forces take control of areas outside Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian opposition fighters ride in a truck in Talhiya, Idlib countryside, Syria, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, and his wife Brigitte Macron visit the restored interiors of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vintage Citroen car is decorated with gemstones at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters show placards in front of Parliament in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 as British lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would help terminally ill adults to end their lives in England and Wales.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hefazat-e-Islam supporters stage a protest after Friday prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, demanding an immediate ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters pour into the streets and put fire following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women attend a yoga master class at Shogun sports center during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker walks in front of a transformer which was destroyed after a recent Russian missile attack at DTEK's power plant in Ukraine, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A damaged room of a house is seen in the Kibbutz Manara, which is located near to the border with Lebanon, in the northern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women try to salvage items from the rubble of a destroyed building in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view shows a packed parking lot at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, as early Black Friday shoppers arrive at the mall. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Images of cartoon characters Wallace & Gromit created by British animation studio Aardman, are projected at the Battersea Power Station to celebrate the Christmas season, in London, Friday, Nov. 29 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Egyptian geese have occupied a stork nest after the storks migrated south, in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Andri Ragettli competes in the men's Freeski Big Air qualifying round during the FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Cup 2024 at the Shougang Park in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS