Molten lava flows on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car is left stranded on a flooded road during a storm Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Windsor, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hug next to graffiti portraits of Gaza-held hostages in Jerusalem, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian children queue at a food distribution kitchen in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman dries clothes near Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take snap shots next to China's late leader Mao Zedong painting by American artist Andy Warhol as they visit an exhibition titled "Eye to Eye" which showcases over 120 works by modern world artists as well as Iranian painters at Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, in Tehran, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks celebrates a sack with linebacker Elerson G. Smith (52) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS