A civil defense worker gestures as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A civil guard searches for survivors in cars piled up on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 after flooding. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally at Lee's Family Forum, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenya's new Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, left, is sworn into office as his wife Joyce Kithure, right, holds the Bible at a ceremony held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A commuter rides in the early morning smog on a bridge over Yamuna river covered in pollutants the day after the Hindu festival Diwali, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Masks created by artisan William Luna to adorn a sweet bread called tantawawa, traditional for Day of the Dead celebrations, are set on a table at his workspace, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Freddy Barragan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars drive on a road through a small park in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Memphis Depay of Brazil's Corinthians warms up prior to a Copa Sudamericana semifinal second leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS