A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kaegan Baron takes a moment as she sifts through the rubble of her mother's home after it was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenneth Snowden, left, surveys the damage to his fire-ravaged property with his brother Ronnie in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vehicle is covered in retardant while crews battle the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over residences in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents and their dogs from a dog park keep watch as smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge in the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters watch as water is dropped on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue stands amidst damage from the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Luke Dexter reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father's fire-ravaged beach front property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters look out over the Kenneth Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in the West Hills section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters extinguish burning embers at a house on Santa Rosa Avenue, also known as Christmas Tree Lane, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two people ride bicycles amid the destruction left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters protect what is left of homes from the Palisades Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A VW van sits among burned out homes, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ari Rivera, rear, Anderson Hao hold each other in front of their destroyed home in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter walks past a charred bunny sculpture and debris at the destroyed Bunny Museum, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter protects a beach front property while fighting the Palisades Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A beach front property is burned by the Palisades Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Embers are blown off a burning tree as the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire burns a beach front property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as it engulfs structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lisa Diaz hugs a neighbor outside of their homes as the Eaton Fire sweeps through the area Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire-damaged vehicles are lined up at a dealership after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire burns a bus stop Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A burned-out car sits among rubble in the downtown Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents embrace in front of burning structures as the Eaton Fire advances Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident sprays their property with a garden hose as the Eaton Fire engulfs structures across the street, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks in front of the burning Altadena Community Church, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the downtown Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eaton Fire burns a residence Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS BYLINE FROM ETIENNE LAURENT TO ETHAN SWOPE - The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person tries to hose down embers from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire burns a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Will Adams watches as flames from the Palisades Fire close in on his property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter hoses down flames from the Palisades Fire in front of a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lone beachgoer walks along the coast as a large dark plume of smoke passes over the beach from a wildfire from Pacific Palisades, from Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters protect structures from the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters stage in front of the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS