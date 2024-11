FILE - Chairman Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Tim Sheehy, Republican senatorial candidate for Montana, speaks during the Republican National Convention, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally, Oct. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Bernie Moreno, Republican senatorial candidate for Ohio, speaking during the Republican National Convention, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - David McCormick, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, pauses during a speech at a campaign event at the Beerded Goat Brewing Co. in Harrisburg, Pa., April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Demoractic candidate for Maryland's Senate seat, speaks during an interview in Gaithersburg, Md., Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during the Hogan for Maryland Primary Night Victory Party, May 14, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Eric Hovde speaks during the Republican National Convention, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is seen before a debate with Republican senatorial candidate Sam Brown, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Republican senatorial candidate Sam Brown speaks at a primary election night party, June 11, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, addresses the crowd before an appearance by President Joe Biden during his reproductive freedom campaign event at Hillsborough Community College, April 23, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. speaks during a town-hall style meeting, Sept. 3, 2024, in Braselton, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, walks on stage to speak during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a U.S. Senate debate with Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Oct. 15, 2024, in Dallas. (Shelby Tauber/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Dan Osborn, Independent candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a news conference announcing he will not accept any party or political endorsements, May 15, 2024, at his Omaha, Neb. home. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., speaks during a hearing, March 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at a campaign rally in Peoria, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ASSOCIATED PRESS