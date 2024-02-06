All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle but silent on option to resign

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Friday that her lawyers were preparing for a legal battle in her upcoming impeachment trial but refused to say if resignation was an option so she could preempt a possible conviction that would bar her from running for president in the future.

JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte holds a copy of her statement as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte holds a copy of her statement as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Duterte was speaking for the first time since the House of Representatives impeached her Wednesday on a raft of criminal charges, including plotting to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated, which she again denied. Marcos was her running mate in the 2022 elections but they have had a bitter falling out.

At the news conference, she underscored economic hardships and said the lives of Filipinos have become “much worse” due to skyrocketing costs of living.

"God save the Philippines,” Duterte said and asked her supporters to turn to social media to express their sentiments instead of holding street protests to avoid disrupting their lives.

A potential conviction and ban on Duterte holding office would be a major setback to one of the country's most prominent political families that has been perceived as veering toward China.

The impeachment complaint focused on the alleged threats to Marcos, irregularities in the use of office funds and Duterte's failure to stand up to Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea, according to proponents of the petition. The Senate is to take up the case when it reconvenes in June.

Marcos has boosted defense ties with Washington, Manila's longtime treaty ally, as the Philippines faced China’s increasing aggressive actions in the contested waters.

The vice president’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, nurtured cozy ties during his term with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin while threatening to end U.S. military engagements in the Philippines.

Asked if she was considering to resign, a move that would preempt a possible conviction, which would block her from seeking to succeed Marcos in the 2028 presidential elections, Duterte refused to give a categorical reply.

"We’re still too far from those matters,” she said vaguely and added that a large number of lawyers have signified to join her impeachment defense.

She restated that she was open to seeking the presidency in 2028 in response to a question but added that she has to assess her chances. The vice president’s popularity rating has declined in independent surveys but she remains regarded as a leading presidential contender.

"We’re seriously considering that but it’s difficult to decide without the numbers,” she said.

___

Associated Press video journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

image
