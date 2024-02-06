All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 21, 2024

Peru’s ex-president Toledo gets more than 20 years in prison in case linked to corruption scandal

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s

AP News, Associated Press
Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo arrives for a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo arrives for a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo attends a court session where the judge will rule in his corruption case in Lima, Peru, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo on Monday was sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison in a case involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which became synonymous with corruption across Latin America, where it paid millions of dollars in bribes to government officials and others.

Authorities accused Toledo of accepting $35 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for allowing a highway to be built in the South American country. The National Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice in the capital, Lima, imposed the sentence after years of legal wrangling, including a dispute over whether Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, could be extradited from the United States.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Odebrecht, which built some of Latin America’s most crucial infrastructure projects, admitted to U.S. authorities in 2016 to having bought government contracts throughout the region with generous bribes. The investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice spun probes in several countries, including Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador.

In Peru, authorities accused Toledo and three other former presidents of receiving payments from the construction giant. Toledo has denied the accusations against him.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and D...
WorldNov. 20
Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Ba...
WorldNov. 20
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit that Gabby Petito's p...
WorldNov. 20
Brazil’s Lula welcomes China's Xi for state visit as ties be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
WorldNov. 20
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
WorldNov. 20
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
WorldNov. 20
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
WorldNov. 20
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
WorldNov. 20
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy