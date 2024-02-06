AYACUCHO, Perú (AP) — The easiest thing might have been to let go. To refresh the flowers at her husband’s grave and find comfort in retrieving his bones, a milestone in a country where 20,000 people disappeared between 1980 and 2000.

Lidia Flores chose a different path, though: to search for others who also went missing during Peru's most violent period.

“I can’t stay calm when others, like I did, are crying,” Flores said from her home in Ayacucho, a Peruvian city whose name translates as “nook of the dead” from the Quechua language. “They are searching and I must be there for them.”

Thousands more have disappeared thought Latin America under dictatorships, during armed conflicts or due to organized crime. Their wives, mothers and daughters have historically fought for justice, but Flores’ case is distinctive because even after finding her husband’s remains 40 years ago, her loss led her to commit to a greater cause.

For several years, she has presided over the National Association of Relatives of Detained and Disappeared Persons of Peru. Known for its Spanish initials, Anfasep, it was founded in 1983 and has about 140 members who advocate for truth and reparations.

“Sometimes I feel at ease, but then I wonder, why did this happen?” said Flores, who Peruvians rarely address by name. Most call her “mami” or “madrecita,” an affectionate Spanish word derived from “mother,” as if she cared for them all.

“I won’t let go because I made a commitment,” she added. “For as long as I live, I will demand justice for all and find out why my husband was killed.”

WHY DID 20,000 PERUVIANS DISAPPEAR?

Soon after Flores last saw him alive, Felipe Huamán was detained by members of the military dressed as civilians outside his house in July 1984. Flores found his remains a month later, guided by a stranger who saw a corpse matching his description.

Only days had passed since he was thrown down a hill, but stray dogs had gnawed at the remains. Flores took her 2-month-old baby out of her shawl, wrapped what was left of Huamán and climbed uphill, her baby in her arms, her husband’s bones on her back.

She arrived at the prosecutor’s office and requested a death certificate to bury him, but an official told her: “His body is not whole anymore. Throw him into the river or burn what’s left of him and find your peace.” So she wrapped up the bones, went home and bribed a grave digger to bury Huamán at midnight, as she peeked and wept behind a tree.

Stories like hers are part of the aftermath of a brutal fight between the Peruvian government and the insurgency of Sendero Luminoso (or Shining Path), a Communist organization that claimed to seek social transformation through an armed revolution.

Founded in the 1970s by Abimael Guzman, the group turned violent a decade later. Older Peruvians still tell tales about donkeys strapped with explosives detonating in crowds, bombs placed under streetlamps to plunge cities into darkness and massacres that wiped out entire families.

The terror, though, was not merely unleashed by the insurgents. The armed forces were equally responsible for deaths and human rights violations.

Hundreds of men — many of them innocent — were captured by the military, often to face torture and execution. Others were slain and buried in mass graves by insurgents seeking to control communities by spreading fear.

Although hundreds of people have disappeared for other motives since then, the Truth Commission said this was the most violent period in Peru’s history. More than 69,000 people are counted as “fatal victims” — about 20,000 classified as “disappeared” and the rest killed by insurgents or the military.

“In many ways, Peru is still dealing with the repercussions of the political violence from the late 20th century,” said Miguel La Serna, a history professor at the University of North Carolina.

“Whole generations of adult men disappeared and that impacted the demographics in these communities. People moved out to escape the violence and some never returned,” he added. “And that’s to say nothing of the social, collective trauma that people experienced.”

A LONELY SEARCH

Those unsure of what happened to their relatives wandered the streets asking for clues and listened to radio news reports. Every time a discovery of remains was announced, they headed out to those locations and turned over corpses, hoping to spot a familiar face.

“Pig and dogs ate the bodies, but we got used to that,” said Adelina García, whose 27-year-old husband, Zósimo Tenorio, disappeared in 1983. “I felt no disgust or fear.”