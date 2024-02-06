Just days after President Donald Trump's second inauguration, Ruby Robinson went to Detroit's immigration court to post a notice that a help desk his organization ran for people facing deportation was no longer available.

The desk staffed by the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center shut down after a Trump executive order prompted the Justice Department to instruct nonprofit organizations “to stop work immediately” on four federally funded programs that provided information to people in immigration proceedings.

“There were individuals in the waiting room who we otherwise would have been able to assist, but we're not able to do so at this time,” said Robinson, managing attorney for the center, which he said has helped about 10,000 people since it began operating the help desk in December 2021.

Without the programs that educate people in immigration courts and detention centers about their rights and the complicated legal process, many will end up navigating the system on their own. Advocates worry that due process and the backlogged immigration courts will suffer as Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration.

A coalition of nonprofit groups that provide the services filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the stop-work order and seeking to immediately restore access to the programs.

Despite the loss of federal funding, staff from the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights went to a Virginia detention center to provide services the day after the Jan. 22 stop-work order. They had spoken to about two dozen people when detention center staff escorted them out, telling them they could no longer provide those services, Amica executive director Michael Lukens said, describing the stoppage as “devastating.”

“We often hear that people don’t know what’s happening. Why are they detained? What’s going to happen next? And we are being stopped from even giving that basic level of orientation,” Lukens said.

Lawyers running a help desk inside Chicago’s busy immigration court provided services to more than 2,000 people in 2024. The National Immigrant Justice Center started the effort in 2013 with private funding and expanded it three years later with federal funds.

Since the stop-work order, the organization has provided scaled-down services, but they are unsure how long they will be able to continue that with the gap left by federal funding cuts, spokesperson Tara Tidwell Cullen said.

Several organizations said they’ve been told that posters informing people of their services and information about legal help hotlines have been removed from detention centers.

Congress allocates $29 million a year for the four programs — the Legal Orientation Program, the Immigration Court Helpdesk, the Family Group Legal Orientation and the Counsel for Children Initiative — funding that's spread among various groups across the country providing the services, Lukens said, adding that the programs have broad bipartisan support. The amount is the same regardless of the number of people they're helping, and the organizations often do additional fundraising to cover their costs, he said.

Trump previously targeted these programs during his first term, but this time things are different.

In 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the funding would be pulled from the programs, but the threat of legal action by a coalition of organizations that provide the services, as well as bipartisan support from members of Congress, caused the Justice Department to reverse course.