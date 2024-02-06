Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Jack Teixeira, the former Massachusetts Air National Guard member who caused an international uproar when he leaked highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine, pleaded guilty to military charges of obstructing justice at his court-martial Thursday.

The plea agreement calls for dishonorable discharge and no confinement. The judge approved the plea agreement, but it’s not clear whether she will accept the plea agreement. His sentencing was expected to occur later Thursday afternoon.

Teixeira was already sentenced last year to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act, following his arrest in the most consequential national security breach in years.

Military prosecutors said before the court-martial at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts that charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice were appropriate given that obeying orders is the “absolute core” of the military.