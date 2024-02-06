All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) —

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
FILE - Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP)
FILE - Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP, File)
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Jack Teixeira, the former Massachusetts Air National Guard member who caused an international uproar when he leaked highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine, pleaded guilty to military charges of obstructing justice at his court-martial Thursday.

The plea agreement calls for dishonorable discharge and no confinement. The judge approved the plea agreement, but it’s not clear whether she will accept the plea agreement. His sentencing was expected to occur later Thursday afternoon.

Teixeira was already sentenced last year to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act, following his arrest in the most consequential national security breach in years.

Military prosecutors said before the court-martial at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts that charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice were appropriate given that obeying orders is the “absolute core” of the military.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Teixeira's lawyer, Lt. Col. Bradley Poronsky, argued Monday that the obstructing justice charge should either be dismissed or go unpunished, saying it amounts to double jeopardy because it already factored into Teixeira’s November sentencing.

A plea agreement was accepted by both sides that drops the disobeying orders charge. Teixeira pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge.

The leaks exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, including information about troop movements in Ukraine, and the provision of supplies and equipment to Ukrainian troops. The leaked documents also revealed assessments of the defense capabilities of Taiwan and internal arguments in Britain, Egypt, Israel, South Korea and Japan. Teixeira also admitted posting information about a U.S. adversary’s plans to harm U.S. forces serving overseas.

Teixeira worked as an information technology specialist responsible for military communications networks. His lawyers described Teixeira as an autistic, isolated individual who spent most of his time online, especially with his Discord community, and never meant to harm the United States.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 15
With Trump's zigzag actions on trade, March came in like a l...
WorldMar. 15
Starmer tells global leaders to 'keep the pressure' on Putin...
WorldMar. 15
One year after interpreter's scandal, Shohei Ohtani enters t...
WorldMar. 15
Pope enters fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed ceasefire talks
WorldMar. 15
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed ceasefire talks
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
WorldMar. 15
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
WorldMar. 15
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
WorldMar. 15
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
WorldMar. 15
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
WorldMar. 15
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk
WorldMar. 15
Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk
Democrats confront limits of their minority power after bruising shutdown vote
WorldMar. 15
Democrats confront limits of their minority power after bruising shutdown vote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy