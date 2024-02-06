All sections
WorldDecember 21, 2024

Penn State opens the College Football Playoff by steamrolling mistake-prone SMU in 38-10 rout

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Dominic DeLuca and Tony Rojas returned interceptions for touchdowns and Penn State toyed with mistake-prone SMU in a 38-10 victory on Saturday in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca returns an interception for a touchdown while being chased by SMU running back Brashard Smith during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca returns an interception for a touchdown while being chased by SMU running back Brashard Smith during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca celebrates an interception for a touchdown against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca celebrates an interception for a touchdown against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca celebrates an interception for a touchdown with head coach James Franklin against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca celebrates an interception for a touchdown with head coach James Franklin against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen scores a touchdown against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen scores a touchdown against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws a pass to wide receiver Harrison Wallace III as SMU safety Cale Sanders Jr. (22) defends during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws a pass to wide receiver Harrison Wallace III as SMU safety Cale Sanders Jr. (22) defends during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass while being pressured by SMU defensive end Jahfari Harvey (6) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass while being pressured by SMU defensive end Jahfari Harvey (6) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws a pass while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws a pass while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas celebrates an interception for a touchdown with Abdul Carter against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas celebrates an interception for a touchdown with Abdul Carter against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen celebrates a touchdown against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen celebrates a touchdown against SMU during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions (12-2) advanced to face fourth-seeded Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve by hounding Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings into three turnovers, including a pair of ill-thrown floaters in the first half DeLuca and Rojas converted into Pick-6s that sent the white-out crowd at wintry Beaver Stadium into a frenzy and SMU (11-3) into a funk from which it never recovered.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen ran for scores for the Nittany Lions. Drew Allar completed 13 of 22 passes for 127 yards while playing every meaningful snap after backup Beau Pribula — who occasionally and effectively spelled Allar throughout the year — entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Jennings, whose electrifying play fueled SMU's undefeated regular-season sprint through the ACC, finished 20 of 36 for 195 yards with a late touchdown and three picks. He began the day by missing a wide-open tight end Matthew Hibner at the goal line to end the Mustangs' promising opening possession, and things only got worse from there.

His flip to Brashard Smith on SMU's second drive sailed over the running back's head and into the arms of an awaiting DeLuca, who raced 23 yards to the end zone to give Penn State the lead. Early in the second quarter, Jennings scrambled to his right and threw against his body into triple coverage. Rojas snagged it and weaved 59 yards to stake the Nittany Lions to a 14-0 lead they never came close to squandering.

The defense's early strike gave Allar and Penn State's running game time to get settled. Allen finished off a nine-play 75-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown dash to make it 21-0. Singleton then bulled over from a yard out late in the first half to make it 28-0.

And unlike the ACC title game against Clemson — when the Mustangs roared all the way back from a 17-point second-half deficit to tie it before falling on the final snap — this time there would be no rally.

The last two quarters were mostly a chance for the crowd of over 106,000 that braved temperatures in the low-20s with a pretty steady breeze to soak in the kind of big game victory that hasn't happened quite as often as they would like during James Franklin's largely successful 11-year tenure.

With one test now passed, another big one awaits in the desert on the last day of 2024.

Takeaways

SMU: Just like 10th-seeded Indiana on Friday, the Mustangs didn't do much to validate the CFP selection committee's decision to put them in over bluebloods Alabama and Miami. SMU's historic first season in the ACC after coming over from the American Athletic ended with a disappointing thud.

Penn State: The defense bounced back from a shaky performance in the Big Ten title game against Oregon by throttling an offense that came in averaging 38.5 points and 443 yards a game.

Up next

SMU: will try to back up their audacious ACC debut next fall, when their conference slate includes games against Miami, Clemson and Louisville.

Penn State: Will try to win a 13th game for the first time in the program's 131-year history when it heads to the Fiesta Bowl, a game in which the Nittany Lions are 7-0 all-time.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

