Dejounte Murray's season is over, with the New Orleans Pelicans confirming Saturday that the standout guard ruptured his right Achilles tendon and now faces a lengthy rehab process.

It's the latest blow in an injury-dominated season for the Pelicans, who came into the year hoping a star trio of Murray, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be able to lead them back to the playoffs.

Those three players were never on the court at the same time this season.

Murray got hurt Friday night in a game against the Boston Celtics, the noncontact injury immediately prompting speculation that he tore his Achilles tendon. Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the back of his right foot, then hobbled toward the bench.

The Pelicans said an MRI that showed the rupture was performed Friday night. Players and coach Willie Green indicated after the 118-116 loss to the reigning champion Celtics that they already knew Murray had suffered a serious injury even before the diagnosis was announced.

“It sucks, bro,” guard Jose Alvarado said. “That's my dawg. At the end of the day, we're human beings and when I saw it, I felt bad for him. I can't really explain it. It's something that I knew wasn't looking good. ... He loves this game and I know how much he loves it. It's unfortunate. And when I'd seen that, I couldn't put it into words.”

This is the second major leg injury for the 28-year-old Murray in his NBA career. He missed the 2018-19 season when he tore his right ACL, which happened in the preseason before what would have been his third year with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans (12-37) entered Saturday next-to-last in the Western Conference and well out of the playoff picture. And injuries are among the biggest reasons why this year has gone horribly wrong for New Orleans.