All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

'PDS' warnings were made to grab attention in tornadoes, hurricanes, and now wildfires.

The

JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press
A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning appears on the National Weather Service's website for Los Angeles due to the extreme risk of wildfires in the region, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rachel Leathe)
A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning appears on the National Weather Service's website for Los Angeles due to the extreme risk of wildfires in the region, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rachel Leathe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Lois Wasson, of Clinton, La., boxes up debris after a powerful thunderstorm struck the Marlow, Okla., flea market, June 4, 2005. (Jeff Dixon/The Lawton Constitution via AP, File)
FILE - Lois Wasson, of Clinton, La., boxes up debris after a powerful thunderstorm struck the Marlow, Okla., flea market, June 4, 2005. (Jeff Dixon/The Lawton Constitution via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Inmate firefighters battle the Mountain Fire at Swanhill Farms in Moorpark, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - Inmate firefighters battle the Mountain Fire at Swanhill Farms in Moorpark, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The National Weather Service's Los Angeles page screams “Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS)” in hot pink letters against a gray background.

It's a rare warning aimed at seizing attention ahead of extreme wildfire risk that's predicted to start in southern California at 4 a.m. (1200GMT) Tuesday.

PDS warnings were first used to warn of tornado outbreaks in the Midwest. More than a decade ago, three meteorologists proposed expanding their use to disasters such as ice storms, floods, hurricanes and now wildfires.

Grabbing attention

"It catches the attention, it really heightens that awareness and the need to really act at that point," said one of those scientists, Jonathan Howell.

The hope was that the phrase would “become synonymous with extreme weather events” and also could be used for emergencies such as hurricanes and snowstorms, Howell and two colleagues wrote for a presentation at a 2011 conference of the American Meteorological Society.

“I definitely think this has made an impact and has saved lives over the years," Howell, who is the science and operations officer at the weather service’s Mobile, Alabama office, told The Associated Press.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Past warnings

One of the earliest uses of the term “particularly dangerous situation” appeared in an April 1, 1983 Associated Press article about a widespread storm system that caused a blinding dust storm in west Texas. A tornado watch was posted for 24 counties in east Texas, with the National Weather Service warning: “This is a particularly dangerous situation with the possibility of very damaging tornadoes.”

In June 2005, the National Weather Service warned of a particularly dangerous situation as the environment was primed for a tornado outbreak over Oklahoma and Kansas.

The warning would be used to convey urgency in more tornado outbreaks in ensuing years. One was issued in November 2022 when supercells were expected across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

PDS warnings for wildfires

During the first week of November last year, as Santa Ana winds fueled the Mountain Fire northwest of Los Angeles, the National Weather Service issued a PDS warning. Forecasters called the threat “extreme and life-threatening.”

Then, on Dec. 9, residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties were again warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” as Santa Ana winds roared through the mountains.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 13
Judge clears the way for release of special counsel Smith's ...
WorldJan. 13
This is what the Homeland Security secretary has to say abou...
WorldJan. 13
Auburn rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Tennessee loses, Ge...
WorldJan. 13
Trump flies US flag at full height before end of 30-day mour...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Minnesota earns 1st women's AP Top 25 ranking since 2019. UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame still 1-3
WorldJan. 13
Minnesota earns 1st women's AP Top 25 ranking since 2019. UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame still 1-3
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos California Wildfires
WorldJan. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos California Wildfires
Back to work: Rachel Maddow returning to MSNBC five nights a week for early Trump days
WorldJan. 13
Back to work: Rachel Maddow returning to MSNBC five nights a week for early Trump days
AP PHOTOS: Amid charred neighborhoods, a handful of L.A. homes remain untouched
WorldJan. 13
AP PHOTOS: Amid charred neighborhoods, a handful of L.A. homes remain untouched
Millions have had student loans canceled under Biden — despite the collapse of his forgiveness plan
WorldJan. 13
Millions have had student loans canceled under Biden — despite the collapse of his forgiveness plan
Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.7 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan
WorldJan. 13
Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.7 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan
Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for provocative Benetton campaigns, dies at 82
WorldJan. 13
Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for provocative Benetton campaigns, dies at 82
The Latest: Wind conditions are expected to worsen
WorldJan. 13
The Latest: Wind conditions are expected to worsen
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy