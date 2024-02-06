NEW YORK (AP) — Freezing foreign aid. Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. Prohibiting nonprofits that receive U.S. foreign aid from providing abortions.

Then Monday, the new Trump administration announced a freeze on all federal loans and grants, though a judge has paused that until next Monday.

Nonprofits of all sizes are now grappling with how these changes will impact their missions — with some even stepping in to replace a very small part of the funding the U.S. government is withholding.

“The pause on federal funding is creating a tremendous amount of confusion, and we don’t have clarity about what happens from here,” said Fatimah Loren Dreier, executive director of the HAVI, a public health organization that specializes in stopping gun violence. “And that confusion has ripple effects on communities that are particularly vulnerable to shifts.”

The U.S. government is the largest single global humanitarian funder, giving $ 13.9 billion in 2024, and largest supporter of U.N. agencies, meaning any changes to foreign assistance have sweeping impacts across geographies and issues. The State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development are the main agencies that oversee foreign assistance, which Trump paused for 90 days to review if every grant and dollar aligns with his foreign policy.

Yuriy Boyechko, who founded the New Jersey-based nonprofit, Hope for Ukraine, said he woke up to a barrage of messages on Sunday from the grassroots organizations he works with in Ukraine. They feared what would happen if USAID stops making grants there.

He pointed specifically to programs that send trucks of firewood to rural areas that don’t have electricity. The people who remain are often elderly and poor, he said, and use the wood both to heat their homes and to cook.

“I really don’t know how they’re going to get through the winter,” he said.

The organizations that make the deliveries are mostly volunteer run, Boyechko said, and don’t have the capacity to buy the wood or fuel needed to transfer it without regular funding from USAID’s office in Kyiv. He suggested that anyone who is concerned about the funding for humanitarian aid in Ukraine call their representatives or the White House.

“What made America great and what makes America great is generosity. And this is not a good move for America, and this is not a good move for humanity as a whole,” he said, noting that Ukraine has really relied on the U.S. for its support.

USAID said “all programs and grants without a waiver approved by the Secretary of State,” are paused, but did not specifically say whether humanitarian aid to Ukraine would be halted.

In fiscal year 2023, the most recent data available, $68 billion had been obligated in U.S. foreign aid to programs that range from disaster relief to health and pro-democracy initiatives in 204 countries and regions.

It is not the first time billionaire philanthropist Mike Bloomberg has stepped in after Trump announced he was withdrawing from the landmark Paris climate agreement. The former New York City mayor pledged on Jan. 23 to fund the U.S. government’s share of the budget for the main offices of U.N. Climate Change. He also covered the cost of the U.S. commitment from 2016 to 2019, in the amount of $10.25 million.