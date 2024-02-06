SAO PAULO (AP) — Singer Patti Smith collapsed during a presentation in Brazil on Wednesday night, and later returned to apologize for needing to end her show early.

Video published on social media showed her lying on the ground.

Cultura Artística Theater, a small concert hall in downtown Sao Paulo, said Thursday morning the artist had been experiencing a severe migraine in recent days and felt dizzy on stage during her performance.

“She’s being attended to by the best doctors and our team,” the theater said in a statement on Instagram. Cultura Artística did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith has been in Sao Paulo for a two-day presentation of the “Correspondences” project with the Berlin-based group Soundwalk Collective. During the performance, she recited some of her writings alongside musicians.