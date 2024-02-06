All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 30, 2025

Patti Smith collapses on stage in Brazil, canceling the rest of her show

SAO PAULO (AP) — Singer Patti Smith collapsed during a presentation in Brazil on Wednesday night, and later returned to apologize for needing to end her show early.

GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA, Associated Press
FILE - American rock singer and songwriter Patti Smith performs at the Jazzablanca and World Music Festival in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)
FILE - American rock singer and songwriter Patti Smith performs at the Jazzablanca and World Music Festival in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAO PAULO (AP) — Singer Patti Smith collapsed during a presentation in Brazil on Wednesday night, and later returned to apologize for needing to end her show early.

Video published on social media showed her lying on the ground.

Cultura Artística Theater, a small concert hall in downtown Sao Paulo, said Thursday morning the artist had been experiencing a severe migraine in recent days and felt dizzy on stage during her performance.

“She’s being attended to by the best doctors and our team,” the theater said in a statement on Instagram. Cultura Artística did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith has been in Sao Paulo for a two-day presentation of the “Correspondences” project with the Berlin-based group Soundwalk Collective. During the performance, she recited some of her writings alongside musicians.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Soundwalk Collective said that Smith had suffered from an intense migraine for the past couple of days but “still wanted to be there for all of us and you and perform.” The group posted a statement, signed by them and Smith, to their Instagram stories.

According to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Smith collapsed about 30 minutes into the event while reading a text about climate change. She fell on stage and remained there for a few minutes before receiving assistance. She was then placed in a wheelchair and taken backstage.

She later returned in a wheelchair and apologized, video on local media showed.

“Unfortunately, I got sick, and the doctor said I can’t finish. So we will have to figure something out. And I feel very badly,” Smith said.

The audience responded in English: “Don’t be! We love you!”

The statement from Smith and Soundwalk Collective said they would be on stage for Thursday’s night performance. However, the venue hasn’t yet confirmed whether it would be cancelled.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 30
The Latest: Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks ...
WorldJan. 30
U.S. economy grows solid 2.3% from October to December, 2.8%...
WorldJan. 30
What to know about the collision between a passenger jet and...
WorldJan. 30
Rihanna appears at trial of A$AP Rocky and outshines key tes...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together
WorldJan. 30
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together
Dubai International Airport, busiest for world travel, sees record 92.3 million passengers in 2024
WorldJan. 30
Dubai International Airport, busiest for world travel, sees record 92.3 million passengers in 2024
Richard Williamson, Catholic bishop whose denial of Holocaust embarrassed Pope Benedict XVI, dies
WorldJan. 30
Richard Williamson, Catholic bishop whose denial of Holocaust embarrassed Pope Benedict XVI, dies
Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters
WorldJan. 30
Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters
Donald Trump talks so much that White House stenographers and everyone else is struggling to keep up
WorldJan. 30
Donald Trump talks so much that White House stenographers and everyone else is struggling to keep up
A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive
WorldJan. 30
A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive
Europe's economy showed zero growth at end of 2024 as Germany, eurozone's biggest economy, struggled
WorldJan. 30
Europe's economy showed zero growth at end of 2024 as Germany, eurozone's biggest economy, struggled
Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC
WorldJan. 30
Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy