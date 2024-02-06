All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 22, 2025

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers goes on trial over allegations of domestic violence

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
FILE - New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is scheduled to go on trial Wednesday for allegedly shoving his girlfriend's head into a wall and repeatedly choking her after she received a phone call while they were in bed together.

Peppers, 29, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine, court documents show. He will appear in court in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Police in Braintree, Massachusetts, said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people in October. Peppers allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall, and allegedly choked her six times, according to court documents.

Police said she refused to go to a hospital and was treated at the home for her injuries.

Peppers answered the door shirtless, nodding his head and telling police, “I know what is going on,” according to court documents. He was arrested without incident. Police said they found a clear plastic bag at the home containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In an October court appearance, Peppers’ attorney, Marc Brofsky, said evidence “sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence.” He said Peppers agreed not to have contact with the woman.

Peppers missed seven games since being placed on the commissioner's exempt list on Oct. 9 following the incident. This prevented him from practicing or playing with the Patriots but allowed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place a player on paid leave while reviewing his case. He was removed from the list on Nov. 25 but appeared in only two of the Patriots’ final five games this season because of foot and hamstring injuries. He was placed on injured reserve before the team’s season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 5.

The Patriots signed Peppers, a safety in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

The league said previously that its review of Peppers’ criminal case is ongoing and was not affected by the change in Peppers’ roster status that allowed him to return to play. His current contract with the Patriots runs through 2027.

—-

Associated Press sports writer Kyle Hightower in Wrentham, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 22
Why is Israel launching a crackdown in the West Bank after t...
WorldJan. 22
Pardons by Trump and Biden reveal distrust of each other and...
WorldJan. 22
US adults want border security action but mostly oppose arre...
WorldJan. 22
Murdoch's UK tabloids apologize to Prince Harry and admit in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Middle East latest: Israel says it will maintain control of Gaza-Egypt crossing
WorldJan. 22
Middle East latest: Israel says it will maintain control of Gaza-Egypt crossing
'My heart is with LA': Pope prays for people of Los Angeles as they endure wildfires
WorldJan. 22
'My heart is with LA': Pope prays for people of Los Angeles as they endure wildfires
Witnesses at a Turkish ski resort stood helpless as people leaped out of a burning hotel
WorldJan. 22
Witnesses at a Turkish ski resort stood helpless as people leaped out of a burning hotel
China and US partners are moving closer as Trump returns to the White House
WorldJan. 22
China and US partners are moving closer as Trump returns to the White House
PHOTO COLLECTION: Youth Ballet Competition
WorldJan. 22
PHOTO COLLECTION: Youth Ballet Competition
Mittens the cat becomes an accidental frequent flyer after getting mistakenly left on a plane
WorldJan. 22
Mittens the cat becomes an accidental frequent flyer after getting mistakenly left on a plane
Search resumes after deadly flooding and landslides in Indonesia
WorldJan. 22
Search resumes after deadly flooding and landslides in Indonesia
Trump Administration shuts down White House Spanish-language page, social media
WorldJan. 22
Trump Administration shuts down White House Spanish-language page, social media
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy