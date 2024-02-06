BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges, with police saying Peppers attacked a girlfriend after she received a phone call while they were in bed together.

Peppers, 29, appeared for his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on the charges, which included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine, court documents show.

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people early Saturday. Peppers pushed the woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall, and put his hands around her neck to strangle her, according to the documents.

The woman told police Peppers choked her at least six times and forced her out of the home. Police said she refused to go to a hospital and was treated at the home for her injuries.

Peppers answered the door shirtless, nodding his head and telling police, “I know what is going on," according to the documents. He was arrested without incident.

Police said they found a clear plastic bag at the home containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers posted $2,500 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22, but he was allowed to waive his appearance.

In court, Peppers' attorney, Marc Brofsky, said evidence “sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence.” He said Peppers agreed not to have contact with the woman.