WorldOctober 7, 2024

Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges, with police saying Peppers attacked a girlfriend after she received a phone call while they were in bed together.

Peppers, 29, appeared for his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on the charges, which included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine, court documents show.

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people early Saturday. Peppers pushed the woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall, and put his hands around her neck to strangle her, according to the documents.

The woman told police Peppers choked her at least six times and forced her out of the home. Police said she refused to go to a hospital and was treated at the home for her injuries.

Peppers answered the door shirtless, nodding his head and telling police, “I know what is going on," according to the documents. He was arrested without incident.

Police said they found a clear plastic bag at the home containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers posted $2,500 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22, but he was allowed to waive his appearance.

In court, Peppers' attorney, Marc Brofsky, said evidence “sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence.” He said Peppers agreed not to have contact with the woman.

Coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Monday the organization is still gathering information on Peppers’ arrest. He said Peppers will be allowed at the Patriots' facilities for now.

“We don’t know enough to say he shouldn’t be in the building,” Mayo said, adding that the Patriots were made aware of Peppers' arrest the morning it happened.

The situation has been addressed with the team, which has multiple captains on offense and defense. Mayo said "players need to know about it, and so, we can learn from whatever happened.”

He said the organization should learn more over the next few days about potential action taken by the NFL.

The Patriots signed Peppers, a safety in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

Peppers, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, didn't play Sunday in the Patriots 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

