All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 30, 2025

Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers aboard

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia execute a throw during the pairs short competition at the World Figure Skating competition in Edmonton, Alberta, March 19, 1996. (AP Photo/Dave Buston, File)
FILE - World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia execute a throw during the pairs short competition at the World Figure Skating competition in Edmonton, Alberta, March 19, 1996. (AP Photo/Dave Buston, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia perform during free skating in the pairs event of the NHK Trophy International Figure Skating Competition at Nagoya central Japan, Dec. 9, 1995. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
FILE - Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia perform during free skating in the pairs event of the NHK Trophy International Figure Skating Competition at Nagoya central Japan, Dec. 9, 1995. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Figure skating coach Vadim Naumov attends an interview in Simsbury, Conn., Aug. 2, 2002. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)
FILE - Figure skating coach Vadim Naumov attends an interview in Simsbury, Conn., Aug. 2, 2002. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River included figure skaters returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and two of their Russian coaches.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight on Wednesday and three soldiers aboard the training flight on the Blackhawk helicopter. It was unclear early Thursday if there were any survivors.

U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement that several skaters, coaches and their family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the championships that wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

Two of those coaches were identified by the Kremlin as a Russian couple who were pairs world champions 30 years ago.

Here are the passengers identified so far:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

___

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Shishkova and Naumov won the pairs title at the 1994 world championships in Chiba, Japan. They competed twice in the Olympics.

The Skating Club of Boston lists them as coaches. Their son, Maxim Naumov, is a competitive figure skater for the U.S.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Shishkova and Naumov were aboard the plane.

“Unfortunately, we see that this sad information is being confirmed," Peskov said. “There were other fellow citizens there. Bad news today from Washington. We are sorry and send condolences to the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in the plane crash.”

The International Skating Union sent a statement saying it was deeply shocked and heartbroken.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 30
Richard Williamson, Catholic bishop whose denial of Holocaus...
WorldJan. 30
Donald Trump talks so much that White House stenographers an...
WorldJan. 30
A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The c...
WorldJan. 30
Europe's economy showed zero growth at end of 2024 as German...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC
WorldJan. 30
Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC
A Russian drone strikes an apartment building in Ukraine, killing at least 4
WorldJan. 30
A Russian drone strikes an apartment building in Ukraine, killing at least 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues
WorldJan. 30
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues
Middle East latest: Hostages and prisoners set to be released as ceasefire holds
WorldJan. 30
Middle East latest: Hostages and prisoners set to be released as ceasefire holds
A New Zealand mountain is granted personhood, recognizing it as sacred for Māori
WorldJan. 30
A New Zealand mountain is granted personhood, recognizing it as sacred for Māori
AP PHOTOS: Meat and greet: Historic London market counting down the years
WorldJan. 30
AP PHOTOS: Meat and greet: Historic London market counting down the years
FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate
WorldJan. 30
FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate
Should Sundance stay in Utah? State leaders and locals rally to keep the independent film festival
WorldJan. 30
Should Sundance stay in Utah? State leaders and locals rally to keep the independent film festival
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy