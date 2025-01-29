All sections
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

Passenger plane catches fire at South Korean airport. All 176 people on board are evacuated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea late Tuesday, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.

HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on an Air Busan airplane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on an Air Busan airplane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on an Air Busan airplane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on an Air Busan airplane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea late Tuesday, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.

The Airbus plane operated by South Korean airline Air Busan was preparing to leave for Hong Kong when its rear parts caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in the southeast, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The plane's 169 passengers, six crewmembers and one engineer were evacuated using an escape slide, the ministry said.

The National Fire Agency said in a release that three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. The fire agency said the fire was completely put out at 11:31 p.m., about one hour after it deployed firefighters and fire trucks at the scene.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. The Transport Ministry said the plane is an A321 model.

Tuesday's incident came a month after a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, killing all but two of the 181 people on board. It was one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history.

The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the airport's runaway on Dec. 29 after its landing gear failed to deploy, slamming into a concrete structure and bursting into flames. The flight was returning from Bangkok and all of the victims were South Koreans except for two Thai nationals.

The first report on the crash released Monday said authorities have confirmed traces of bird strikes in the plane’s engines, though officials haven’t determined the cause of the accident.

