WorldOctober 24, 2024

Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 17

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people on Thursday, nearly all women and children, Palestinian medical officials said.

WAFAA SHURAFA and FATMA KHALED, Associated Press
A family visits the the memorial marker of their loved one, Bar Lior Nakmuli, at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A family visits the the memorial marker of their loved one, Bar Lior Nakmuli, at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Lebanese man collects belongings from his destroyed apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
A Lebanese man collects belongings from his destroyed apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Mansouri village, as it seen from the southern city of Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Mansouri village, as it seen from the southern city of Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lebanese citizens collect their belongings from their destroyed apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Lebanese citizens collect their belongings from their destroyed apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man prays at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A man prays at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman pauses to touch the memorial marker of her loved one, Bar Lior Nakmuli, at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A woman pauses to touch the memorial marker of her loved one, Bar Lior Nakmuli, at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meets with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, unseen, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meets with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, unseen, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)
Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jewish revelers dance in a circle during the holiday of Simchat Torah, on the first anniversary on the Jewish calendar of the day Hamas militants attacked Israel, in Jerusalem, Thursday Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Jewish revelers dance in a circle during the holiday of Simchat Torah, on the first anniversary on the Jewish calendar of the day Hamas militants attacked Israel, in Jerusalem, Thursday Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destroyed buildings at the site that was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Destroyed buildings at the site that was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man carries a luggage as he walks on the rubble of destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
A man carries a luggage as he walks on the rubble of destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lebanese citizens collect their belongings from their destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Lebanese citizens collect their belongings from their destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man in prayer shawl visits the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A man in prayer shawl visits the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damaged furnitures left on destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Damaged furnitures left on destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman takes pictures by her mobile phone, as she stands at a destroyed apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
A woman takes pictures by her mobile phone, as she stands at a destroyed apartment that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman reads a memorial poster at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A woman reads a memorial poster at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, marking one year in the Hebrew calendar since the attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker uses a skid steer loader to remove the debris of a building that housed the office of pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadeen, which is politically allied with Hezbollah, that was hit Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A worker uses a skid steer loader to remove the debris of a building that housed the office of pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadeen, which is politically allied with Hezbollah, that was hit Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker removes the debris of a building that housed the office of pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadeen, which is politically allied with Hezbollah, that was hit Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A worker removes the debris of a building that housed the office of pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadeen, which is politically allied with Hezbollah, that was hit Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Another 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. Among the dead were 13 children under the age of 18 and three women, according to the hospital's records.

Another 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. Among the dead were 13 children under the age of 18 and three women, according to the hospital's records.

The Israeli military said it targeted Hamas militants in a command and control center inside the school, without providing evidence.

Israel has carried out several strikes on schools-turned-shelters in recent months, saying it precisely targets Hamas militants hiding out among civilians. The strikes often kill women and children.

Health workers in besieged northern Gaza meanwhile warned of a catastrophic situation there, where Israel has been waging an air and ground offensive for more than two weeks. The director of a hospital said it is running short on supplies and first responders said they can no longer rescue people.

In a separate development, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another $135 million in aid to the Palestinians. He spoke in Qatar on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. The United States has pressed Israel to allow more aid into the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The United States hopes to renew the negotiations after Israeli forces killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza last week, but neither side has shown any sign of moderating its demands.

Hospital director in northern Gaza says supplies are running out

Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands have fled their homes in northern Gaza in recent days. The military says it is battling Hamas fighters who regrouped in the north, which was one of the first targets of the ground offensive at the start of the war.

Dr. Hossam Abu Safiyeh, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north, said in a video message released Wednesday that some 150 wounded people were being treated there, including 14 children in intensive care or the neonatal department.

“There is a very large number of wounded people, and we lose at least one person every hour because of the lack of medical supplies and medical staff,” he said.

“Our ambulances can’t transfer wounded people,” he said. “Those who can arrive by themselves to the hospital receive care, but those who don’t just die in the streets.”

Footage shared with The Associated Press shows medical staff tending to premature babies and several older children in hospital beds, some with severe burns. One child is seen attached to a breathing machine, with bandages on her face and flies hovering over her.

“We are providing the bare minimum to patients. Everyone is paying the price of what is happening now in northern Gaza,” Abu Safiyeh said.

Kamal Adwan is one of three hospitals in the north left largely inaccessible because of the fighting. The war has gutted the health system across Gaza, with only 16 of 39 hospitals even partially functioning, according to the World Health Organization.

First responders halt operations after saying Israel fired on them

The Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government, said they had suspended operations in the north. They said Israeli forces fired on one of their teams in the town of Beit Lahiya after ordering them to relocate to the Indonesian Hospital, where troops are stationed.

Three Civil Defense members were wounded in the strike, and a firetruck was destroyed, it said. It said another five of its personnel were detained by Israeli forces at the hospital.

“As a result, we declare that Civil Defense operations in the northern Gaza Strip have been completely halted, leaving these areas without any firefighting, rescue, or emergency medical services,” it said in a statement.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

The war has displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, often multiple times. Hundreds of thousands of people are crammed into tent camps along the coast after entire neighborhoods in many areas were pounded to rubble.

Months of cease-fire negotiations brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar sputtered to a halt over the summer. The war has meanwhile expanded to Lebanon, where Israel launched a ground invasion more than three weeks ago after trading fire with the Hezbollah militant group for much of the past year.

___

Khaled reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

