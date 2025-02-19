All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Pakistan wants to expel all Afghan refugees from the country, says Afghan embassy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan wants to remove all Afghan refugees from the country and their expulsion is imminent, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad warned Wednesday.

MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press
Afghan refugees hold placards during their meeting to discuss situation after President Donald Trump paused the U.S. refugee programs, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Afghan refugees hold placards during their meeting to discuss situation after President Donald Trump paused the U.S. refugee programs, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan wants to remove all Afghan refugees from the country and their expulsion is imminent, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad warned Wednesday.

The embassy issued a strongly worded statement about Pakistan’s plans, saying Afghan nationals in the capital, Islamabad, and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi have been subjected to arrests, searches, and orders from the police to leave the twin cities and relocate to other parts of Pakistan.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This process of detaining Afghans, which began without any formal announcement, has not been officially communicated to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad through any formal correspondence,” it added.

Besides hundreds of thousands of those living illegally in Pakistan, there are around 1.45 million Afghan nationals registered with UNHCR as refugees.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 19
Middle East latest: Netanyahu appoints advisor with Trump ti...
WorldFeb. 19
Migrant groups say racist attacks increase in German city af...
WorldFeb. 19
Israel's West Bank crackdown triggers a wave of displacement...
WorldFeb. 19
Native American activist released from prison will be welcom...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Winter's next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast
WorldFeb. 19
Winter's next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast
Malaysia is betting on data centers to boost its economy. But experts warn they come at a price.
WorldFeb. 19
Malaysia is betting on data centers to boost its economy. But experts warn they come at a price.
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun and avoids decades in prison
WorldFeb. 19
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun and avoids decades in prison
Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan
WorldFeb. 19
Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key role for Trump's trade agenda
WorldFeb. 18
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key role for Trump's trade agenda
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
WorldFeb. 18
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
WorldFeb. 18
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing at Toronto's airport
WorldFeb. 18
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing at Toronto's airport
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy