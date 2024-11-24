All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 24, 2024

Pakistan partially stops mobile and internet services ahead of pro-Imran Khan protest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan Sunday suspended mobile and internet services “in areas with security concerns” as supporters of

AP News, Associated Press
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard with riot gears at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard with riot gears at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard with riot gears at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard with riot gears at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers patrol at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Police officers patrol at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers patrol at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Police officers patrol at a road barricaded with shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paramilitary soldiers patrol as they station at a overhead bridge ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Paramilitary soldiers patrol as they station at a overhead bridge ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paramilitary soldiers patrol as they station at a overhead bridge ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Paramilitary soldiers patrol as they station at a overhead bridge ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan Sunday suspended mobile and internet services “in areas with security concerns” as supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan geared up for a protest in the capital.

The government and Interior Ministry posted the announcement on social media platform X, which is banned in Pakistan. They did not specify the areas, nor did they say how long the suspension would be in place.

“Internet and mobile services will continue to operate as usual in the rest of the country,” the posts said. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, telecom company Nayatel sent out emails offering customers “a reliable landline service” as a workaround in the areas suffering suspended cellphone service.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year and has over 150 criminal cases against him. But he remains popular and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

His supporters rely heavily on social media to demand his release and use messaging platforms like WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

Pakistan has already sealed off the capital Islamabad with shipping containers and shut down major roads and highways connecting the city with PTI strongholds in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government is imposing social media platform bans and targeting VPN services, according to monitoring service Netblocks. On Sunday, Internet-access advocacy group, Netblocks said live metrics showed WhatsApp backends are restricted in Pakistan, affecting media sharing on the app.

The U.S. embassy issued a security alert for Americans in the capital, encouraging them to avoid large gatherings and warning that even “peaceful gatherings can turn violent.”

Last month, authorities suspended the cellphone service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to thwart a pro-Khan rally. The shutdown disrupted communications and affected everyday services such as banking, ride-hailing and food delivery.

The latest crackdown comes on the eve of a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 24
Here's what to know about the new funding deal that countrie...
WorldNov. 24
Verstappen captures 4th F1 championship after Mercedes sweep...
WorldNov. 24
Israel says rabbi who went missing in the UAE was killed
WorldNov. 24
Chuck Woolery, smooth-talking game show host of 'Love Connec...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Japan holds Sado mines memorial despite South Korean boycott amid lingering historical tensions
WorldNov. 24
Japan holds Sado mines memorial despite South Korean boycott amid lingering historical tensions
The week that upped the stakes of the Ukraine war
WorldNov. 23
The week that upped the stakes of the Ukraine war
After Trump's Project 2025 denials, he is tapping its authors and influencers for key roles
WorldNov. 23
After Trump's Project 2025 denials, he is tapping its authors and influencers for key roles
Tens of thousands of Spaniards protest housing crunch and high rents in Barcelona
WorldNov. 23
Tens of thousands of Spaniards protest housing crunch and high rents in Barcelona
A look at how some of Trump's picks to lead health agencies could help carry out Kennedy's overhaul
WorldNov. 23
A look at how some of Trump's picks to lead health agencies could help carry out Kennedy's overhaul
Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open
WorldNov. 23
Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open
What to know about Scott Turner, Trump's pick for housing secretary
WorldNov. 23
What to know about Scott Turner, Trump's pick for housing secretary
Storm dumps record rain in Northern California, while US Northeast deals with winter storms
WorldNov. 23
Storm dumps record rain in Northern California, while US Northeast deals with winter storms
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy