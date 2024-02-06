All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Pakistan ends lockdown of its capital after Imran Khan supporters are dispersed by police

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities reopened roads linking Pakistan's capital with the rest of the country, ending a four-day lockdown, on Wednesday after using tear gas and firing into the air to disperse supporters of imprisoned

AP News, Associated Press
Scavengers look useful stuff from a burnt container which was used by leaders of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for speech and left behind when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Scavengers look useful stuff from a burnt container which was used by leaders of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for speech and left behind when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers clean an area near the damaged vehicles left behind by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Workers clean an area near the damaged vehicles left behind by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traffic police officers remove a damaged vehicle left behind by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Traffic police officers remove a damaged vehicle left behind by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities reopened roads linking Pakistan's capital with the rest of the country, ending a four-day lockdown, on Wednesday after using tear gas and firing into the air to disperse supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan who marched to Islamabad to demand his release from prison.

“All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was leading the protest, and other demonstrators fled in vehicles when police pushed back against the rallygoers following clashes in which at least seven people were killed.

The police operation came hours after thousands of Khan supporters, defying government warnings, broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off Islamabad and entered a high-security zone, where they clashed with security forces.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tension has been high in Islamabad since Sunday when supporters of the former prime minister began a “long march” from the restive northwest to demand his release. Khan has been in a prison for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested since Sunday.

Bibi and leaders of her husband's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party fled to Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the party still rules.

Khan, who remains a popular opposition figure, was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 27
Middle East latest: Displaced people return to south Lebanon...
WorldNov. 27
Biggest November snowstorm in half century hits Seoul and gr...
WorldNov. 27
ICC prosecutor requests arrest warrants for the head of Myan...
WorldNov. 27
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appears to hold and Lebanese begi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of Maine town, it's more complicated
WorldNov. 27
Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of Maine town, it's more complicated
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
WorldNov. 27
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by Biden is actually Trump's win
WorldNov. 27
Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by Biden is actually Trump's win
Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood
WorldNov. 27
Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood
Pilot who rescued animals all over the country dies in crash. 2 of his canine passengers survived
WorldNov. 27
Pilot who rescued animals all over the country dies in crash. 2 of his canine passengers survived
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
WorldNov. 26
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs
WorldNov. 26
Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs
Walmart's DEI rollback signals a profound shift in the wake of Trump's election victory
WorldNov. 26
Walmart's DEI rollback signals a profound shift in the wake of Trump's election victory
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy